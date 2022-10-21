Watch CBS News
CW Detroit Local News

"The Secret Garden" hosts 3rd annual pop-up art show Saturday

/ CW50 Detroit

secret-garden-art-show.jpg
John Collins

(CBS DETROIT) - The Secret Garden is hosting their third Annual Pop Up Art Show in Detroit's Historic Woodbridge Community. It's a showcase featuring some of Detroit's best emerging artists. Plus there will be handmade jewelry, hats and art for sale. Casual fall attire is encouraged and light refreshments will be provided. The event is happening Oct. 22, 2022, starting at 1PM. The art giveaway begins at 4PM. It's free to get in. The location of the event is: 4147 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI 48208.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.