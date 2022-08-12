The National Business League Supporting, Growing Black Businesses in Detroit

Southfield (CW50) - The Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, now under the banner of the National Business League, was created in 2010 to be an African American business alliance for businesses in southeast Michigan. Today, the organization has refocused and is now the first African American statewide business organization.

The National Business League, which was founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900, now has several organizations across the country under its umbrella, including the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce.

With just under 50,000 black-owned businesses in Detroit, most of which being mom-and-pop shops, the city was in need of a stable organization full of Black professionals to assist in the needs of small businesses.

Chad Rhodes, Chairman of Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, with Community Connect Host Jackie Paige

Chad Rhodes, Chairman of the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the relaunch of the chamber and how Black businesses are growing in Detroit.

Black businesses, like all businesses, faced challenges during the pandemic, but the chamber saw an opportunity to foster the ability for people to start their own businesses at home. The chamber provides the resources necessary to make this happen in order to grow the amount and success of Black businesses in the community.

He also spoke about the digital divide that small businesses face when going up against larger businesses, and the chamber, as well as the National Business League, are attempting to assist in closing that gap.

For more information, go to NationalBusinessLeague.org

