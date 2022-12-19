Tanya Modersitzki Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Tanya Modersitzki joins CBS Detroit after being in the South for five years. She's excited to be back near her home in Chicago. So she's trading in her year-round light pullover jacket for a North Face and snow boots.

She got her start in Billings, Montana, in 2015 where there's more cows than people. As you can imagine, majority of the news coverage there is agriculture, weather and breaking news. After two years in Big Sky Country Tanya went to the Peach State, Georgia, where she worked in Macon for three years. While in Macon, she covered endless breaking news, city council and the legislative sessions. Tanya broke the news about Georgia getting its first casino. As COVID-19 hit, Tanya covered endless stories of how the state and local government were stepping in to help assist families, businesses and schools.

From Macon, Tanya went to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she worked for two years – up until December 2022. In Tulsa, she covered the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, President Joe Biden's visit to Greenwood (Black Wall Street), and education. Tanya covered the fight for reparations for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; including the historic lawsuit against the city. She also broke the news of the civil rights attorney for the survivors being sued for more than $100,000 worth of owed credit card payments. Politically, Tanya covered the breaking news of Critical Race Theory, book bans, abortions and more becoming law.

Tanya, who is CBS Detroit's political reporter, is looking forward to immersing herself in Michigan's politics and highlighting bills, proposals and laws extensively so everyone can be in tune to what's going on around them.

When Tanya isn't at work, she's with her fiancé – Kris – and two sons, Jeremiah, 12, and infant, Kayson. Her family is a big sports-loving family. Her oldest son plays travel basketball and football, which keeps her busy and voice raspy from cheering.

They all bond by working out together, going to sporting events, and trying new restaurants. You can usually find her yelling at the television while watching the Chicago Bears and Bulls play … because they lose frequently.

If you see Tanya out-and-about make sure to say "hi!"