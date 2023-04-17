Suspect in custody in death of beloved Ann Arbor community leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of Jude Walton, a beloved figure in the Ann Arbor community.

Ann Arbor Police say the 54 year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday and is expected to be charged with open murder, home invasion-first degree and criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration during an arraignment scheduled for Monday morning.

This comes after 51 year-old Jude Walton, described as a leader of the community, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of Chapin Street on April 13 during a welfare check. Ann Arbor Police said the suspect broke a window in the back of the home to get inside.

An autopsy was scheduled on April 14 but the results have not yet been released. Meanwhile, the community is still in shock over her death.

"She's always been so caring, so generous," said Nina Jackson Levin, a long time neighbor of Walton. "She's the last person this should have happened to."

Levin has lived next door to Walton for nearly 10 years. She said they became close and she considered her family. Walton was a former police oversight commissioner and was currently working for Avalon housing, a nonprofit helping the homeless.

Police have yet to identify the suspect. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. at 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.

Walton's death marked the first homicide in the city of Ann Arbor this year.