Stolen vehicle suspects arrested in Dearborn after leading police on chase

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have several suspects in custody after a chase in Dearborn led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and a handgun.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning in the area of Michigan Avenue and Charles Street in Dearborn. 

According to police, officers identified the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, leading police on a short chase before it was disabled by a Dearborn Police cruiser.

The suspects took of on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 5:54 AM

