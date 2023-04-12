Stolen vehicle suspects arrested in Dearborn after leading police on chase

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have several suspects in custody after a chase in Dearborn led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and a handgun.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning in the area of Michigan Avenue and Charles Street in Dearborn.

According to police, officers identified the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, leading police on a short chase before it was disabled by a Dearborn Police cruiser.

The suspects took of on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

WATCH video of the chase by clicking here.