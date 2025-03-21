Stellantis offers buyouts, early retirements for some UAW workers

Stellantis has announced a new round of buyouts and early retirement offers for some United Auto Workers employees.

The buyouts will be offered from March 24 through May 8. Only non-skilled, union employees are eligible.

Automotive experts believe the buyouts are a cost-cutting move by reducing the workforce.

"I am not surprised. Stellantis has some tough decisions to make," said Jan Griffiths, Gravitas Detroit founder and automotive industry expert. "To use their words, they're going through a period of reset.

"This is a way to start to reduce the workforce, and it's never good news, but it's much better than a hard layoff."

Buyouts will range from $50,000 to $72,000 and are based on the employee's seniority.

The UAW says it negotiated a package deal with the automaker's new leadership team, which provides workers with several options.

"For those ready to retire, there's a clear path. For others, voluntary termination is now on the table," said UAW Stellantis Department Director Kevin Gotinsky.

Griffiths believes the move is also a response to tariffs from a company that's been struggling to rebound under years of mismanagement. She believes the auto industry is headed for a major change, and with tariffs looming, she says the new COO of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa, has things moving in the right direction.

"This is the beginning of many measures; not just Stellantis, but every automaker has to take as they grapple with tariffs and the transformation to the electric vehicle. It's happening; it's just a matter of when," Griffiths said.