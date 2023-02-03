State police confirm bodies found in Highland Park identified as missing rappers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police confirmed that the bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park were identified as the three men who have been missing since Jan. 21.

In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale.

Armani Kelly, Male, Oscoda

Montoya Givens, Male, Detroit

Dante Wicker, Male, Melvindale

We offer our condolences to their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvvoxQ4ahr — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 3, 2023

Police say an investigation is ongoing as the cause of death and motive are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-Speak Up or 855-MICH-TIP.

The bodies were found Thursday at the apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park.

Kelly's mother spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and said that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery.

The three men were supposed to perform on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. On Tuesday, authorities say the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren. The juvenile who was behind the wheel was arrested for being in possession of the vehicle.