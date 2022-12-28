Southwest flight passengers look at other airline options

(CBS DETROIT) - It could be days or even weeks before Southwest Airlines gets back on track from its meltdown this week.

Even with the ongoing cancellations we found things are slowly getting better at Detroit Metro Airport. Some who've had their flights canceled and have the flexibility have been able to rebook flights for later in the week. While many others have had to find alternative ways to get where they need to go.

"At that point my mom she has to go back to work, so we just went around booked on Spirit here we are today. We probably wouldn't be here just depending on Southwest," said Kianna Cole, whose flight to Detroit was canceled on Monday.

Like many Southwest customers this week, she doesn't know yet if the airline will reimburse her for the last-minute flight.