MSP: Southfield Freeway closed near Ford Road after reports of a body

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The southbound lanes of M-39 (Southfield Freeway) near Ford Road are closed Tuesday after police received reports of a body.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls at 4:20 p.m. about the body of a female in the middle of the freeway.

Police say the southside side of the freeway at Warren is closed for investigation.

Police have not yet released any additional information.