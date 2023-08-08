MSP: Southfield Freeway closed near Ford Road after reports of a body

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The southbound lanes of M-39 (Southfield Freeway) near Ford Road are closed Tuesday after police received reports of a body.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls at 4:20 p.m. about the body of a female in the middle of the freeway.

Police say the southside side of the freeway at Warren is closed for investigation.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

