(CBS DETROIT) - Southbound I-75 near M-8 (Davison Freeway) in Detroit is currently closed as Michigan State Police investigate a shooting.

According to MSP, troopers are searching for shell casings from a reported shooting that happened Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Delayed Freeway Shooting Report:

S I 75 near M 8 is closed

for shell casing search for a reported shooting that occurred sometime last night early this morning. The freeway is closed and troopers are ramping cars off at M 8. More to follow pic.twitter.com/6Rpv4GMV9Z — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 12, 2023

Vehicles are being diverted onto M-8.