Sisters, 14 and 9, last seen on April 21; Detroit police seek help in locating them

(CBS DETROIT) - Two sisters, ages 14 and 9, have been missing since Friday and police are seeking the public's help in finding them.

Lashawn Hill and her younger sister Kejunna were last seen on April 21 at a party in the 15700 block of Birwood Street when they left without permission, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Lashawn Hill, 14, and Kejunna Hill, 9, was last seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Police Department

Lashawn is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids. The teen was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black jeans.

Kejunna is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall, 65 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.