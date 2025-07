Detroit police starts curfew crackdown; TSA ends shoe removal policy; and more top stories

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a shooting in Pontiac Tuesday night left two people injured.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of South Boulevard near Highland Avenue.

It is unknown what the victims' current conditions.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.