4 killed, 2 injured in Kingsessing mass shooting; 2 in custody: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after six people were shot, including four who were killed, in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Monday night, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

All of the shooting victims were male.

Outlaw said the four males killed were 20, 22 and 59 years old, and there was a John Doe they couldn't identify.

The other two injured in the shooting were juveniles -- a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old. They're both in stable condition, according to Outlaw.

"Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a tweet. "My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims."

Police were called to the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

As police were flagged down to 56th and Chester Avenue, Outlaw said officers heard gunshots at 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and found shell casings.

While on Kingsessing, police then heard more gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Frazier Street, according to Outlaw.

Outlaw said that's when officers found the suspect and began to pursue the male from Kingsessing, to Frazier and Springfield Avenue. She said the man was shooting a weapon during the chase.

Outlaw said the suspect was taken in custody without incident in a rear alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, had multiple magazines in his vest, a scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun, Outlaw said. She added she believes the shooter is 40 years old.

Outlaw said another person was also taken in custody, but their connection with the alleged shooter is unclear at this time.

Outlaw said at some point, the second person in custody picked up someone else's gun and returned fire in the direction of the shooter in custody.

A total of three guns were recovered, Outlaw said. She added 50 spent shell casings were found at the scene and several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. The incident is under investigation, Outlaw said.

