8 people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said.

One person is in critical condition and four others were injured in the chaos following the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

Shots were fired over a "disagreement of some sort" following "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day" at Ilous Ellis Park, said St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester. Eight people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Hester said. Updates on the conditions of the seven who were not in critical condition were not immediately provided.

It was not clear if anybody was in custody or if a suspect or suspects had been identified, but Hester said police are following multiple leads and tips from the community. Hester said that evidence indicated there was likely more than one shooter.

All eight people who suffered gunshot wounds were adults and one of the people injured in the aftermath of the shooting was a juvenile, Hester said.

Two deputies had been providing security for the event, Hester said, but neither was able to see the shooter or shooters. Both deputies rendered aid to victims, Hester said.

Hester added that it was "unfortunate and sad that during a celebration for someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement."

