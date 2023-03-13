Watch CBS News
Shirtless man fleeing crime scene fatally struck while running across I-96

By Sara Powers

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A shirtless man fleeing a crime scene was struck and killed by a vehicle after running across I-96.

The incident happened at about 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, on eastbound I-96 at Inkster Road.

State police received calls about a man running across the freeway shirtless. Further information from the Redford Township Police Department revealed the man was fleeing a larceny from a vehicle and ran onto I-96 to escape.

Minutes later, police received more calls stating the man running had been struck and killed. 

Police say the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the shirtless man stayed at the scene.

According to MSP, the man has been identified as a 33-year-old from Detroit. His family has been notified. 

The case pends the medical examiner's report and further investigation.

