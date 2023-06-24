Watch CBS News
Severe Storms Possible Sunday

convective-outlook-days-1-3.png
The Storm Prediction Center included southeast Michigan in a Level 1 category or Marginal chance of severe weather on Sunday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Strong to severe storms are also possible Sunday afternoon and evening across southeast Michigan. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center categorized southeast Michigan as having a marginal chance of severe weather. The best chance for severe storms will be between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and south of M-46.

storm-timeline.png
Strong to severe storms possible across southeast Michigan between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

These storms will be traveling west to east at approximately 45 miles per hour. The biggest threats of these potential storms will be lightning, hail around 1-inch in diameter, and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. An isolated spin up tornado also cannot be ruled out.

Widespread showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into Monday and Tuesday. However, the threat for severe weather remains solely on Sunday at this time. 

karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

