Salvation Army offering help to families for the holidays

(CBS DETEOIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from families and senior citizens who need help for the holidays.

Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties can apply for help. Families with children up to age 14 will receive toys and holiday meals. Senior citizens who qualify will receive grocery store gift cards.

To qualify, families must prove all members of the family live in the same home. Names and birthdays of children are required for assistance with toys. Adults must provide proof of identification with either a driver's license to state ID. They must also prove they live in a the zip code served by the Salvation Army corp community center where they are applying. That proof can come in the form of a recent utility bill or rental lease.

Applications are accepted by phone or online. You can find a corp center near you by visiting SAmetrodetroit.org.