Ronnie Duncan comes to Detroit full of enthusiasm built on years of enjoying the "Motown Sound."

Prior to bringing his talents to Detroit, Duncan was a sports anchor and Reporter at WTXF FOX 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Duncan's broadcasting career began in 1978 in Baltimore, Maryland, at the Veterans Hospital. It was there that he developed his on-air skills with more than 30,000 volunteer hours.

That experience helped him land a spot doing Sports at WEAA-FM on the campus of Morgan State University under the watchful eye of legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Larry Dean.

Ronnie got his television break in1983 at WJZ-TV in Baltimore as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

Since that time his broadcasting journey has taken him to multiple spots including Phoenix, Arizona, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, and Cleveland Ohio.

Throughout his career, Ronnie has been recognized for excellence in broadcasting for both Sports and News reporting, including six Emmys nominations and the 2012 "Sportscaster of the Year" by the Alabama Broadcaster Association.

Ronnie is also a familiar face to the sport of Boxing. He has been on Showtime, ESPN, CBS Sports Network, and Fite TV as a blow-by-blow commentator, ringside reporter and ring announcer

Most recently, he traveled to Ghana, Africa, hosting an event at the historic Bukom Stadium last September.

Ronnie has consistently throughout his career sought after opportunities to showcase his versatility. In 2014, he leaped from sports to news and secured a position at WNEM (CBS) in Flint and Saginaw.

While leading WNEM's coverage of the infamous Flint water crisis, Ronnie was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with former Gov. Rick Snyder from his apartment.

That along with other breaking news stories lead to WNEM receiving the Associated Press award for Outstanding Coverage of the crisis.

Throughout his career, Ronnie has maintained a desire to give back to the community he serves and he plans on becoming a familiar face throughout Southern Michigan and beyond.

He volunteers and does charitable works with the Epilepsy Foundation, The Muscular Dystrophy Association, Veterans Administration, The Boys & Girls Club, National Association of Black Journalists and the NAACP.

Ronnie says Detroit is a dream come true.

"I'm excited to be here at CBS Detroit. We have a remarkable opportunity to create some New Hits in News for Motown; So Get ready because here we come," he says.