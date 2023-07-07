Rochester police search for elderly woman missing for over a week

Mary Sullivan Rochester Police Department





ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating an elderly woman who has been missing for over a week and may be endangered.

Police say Mary Sullivan appears to have left her home about a week and a half ago in her gray Honda HRV with the Michigan plate DYU4806 and did not return.

Sullivan may have been in Huron County on Thursday, June 29.

In addition, authorities say she may be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.