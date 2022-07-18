Raymond Strickland

Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

In July 2022, Ray Strickland joined the CBS Detroit News team as an MSJ after working in Baltimore, Maryland, for nearly three years.

Ray was born in Akron, Ohio, a.k.a. the home of LeBron James (his all-time favorite player) and grew up as an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He attended Kent State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

After he graduated, Ray packed his car and drove close to 20 hours west to North Dakota to join KXMB in Bismarck. He says it was a blessing in disguise for his journalism career because he got the chance to cover a national story in the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests where more than 200 native American tribes gathered to protest the construction of an oil pipeline.

Nearly two years later, Ray joined KSDK in St. Louis, MO. He covered a number of national news stories there as well, including making his on-air debut when he covered the Congressional baseball shooting that injured several people including a member of Congress.

As much as Ray enjoyed the bi-state, he believed he had to answer when home came calling. He transferred to Cleveland to embark on a journey back home. During his time in Cleveland, Ray was awarded an Emmy for his live coverage of a deadly house explosion that nearly leveled an entire city block.

Although home is where the heart is, Ray decided to move to Baltimore, Maryland, to join a legacy station at WMAR-2 News. He moved in January 2020 before the world was brought to a standstill due to the contagious coronavirus.

Ray can't wait to explore the city of Detroit and see what it has to offer. He is excited to be able to tell your stories as he hopes to become a part of your viewing pleasure. When Ray is not working, he enjoys watching LeBron, his Cleveland Browns (see above), working out and trying new food.

If you see him out and about, don't be shy. Say hi!

You can also follow Ray on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.