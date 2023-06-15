Potential for severe storms in southeast Michigan Thursday afternoon, evening

(CBS DETROIT) - Scattered showers are expected this afternoon as a cold front pushes through southeast Michigan.

Showers and storms will travel northwest to southeast between 30-40 miles per hour. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit has a marginal chance of severe weather and can expect the potential of isolated strong to severe storms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Showers and storms will travel northwest to southeast between 30-40 miles per hour.

Scattered showers are expected this afternoon as a cold front pushes through southeast Michigan. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The most likely area of severe weather will occur between I-96 and M-59. Lightning, hail up to one inch in diameter, and gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour are the biggest threats from the potential storms.

Wet weather will end overnight leaving us with more sunshine and dry conditions for the next seven days. Temperatures will warm up to near normal for the weekend and next week bringing us beautiful weather for Father's Day and Juneteenth.