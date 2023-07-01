Police searching for 18 y/o sexual assault and armed robbery suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Ypsilanti Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18 year old Andrew Najib Jimenes Vasquez of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Vasquez is wanted for a criminal sexual assault and strong arm robbery incident that happened June 25, 2023.

Allegedly, he followed a woman, sexually assaulted, and robbed her in the 1100 block of Washtenaw Ave in Ypsilanti before fleeing the area.

Jimenes Vasquez is described as an 18 year old Hispanic male that stands 5 ft 9 inches tall and weights approximately 1751bs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Vasquez may have fled the state of Michigan shortly after becoming aware that he was wanted for this incident.

If you know the whereabouts of Andrew Najib Jimenes Vasquez, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Ypsilanti Police Department Detective Sergeant Jessica Lowry (734-368-8784).