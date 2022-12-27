Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a Michigan doctor who has been missing for nearly a week.

bolek-payan.jpg
Police search for Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22 leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Henry Ford Health

According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22. 

Police say his vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township; however, he has not been in contact with family, friends or his employer.

According to his bio on Henry Ford's website, Payan specializes in psychiatry at the hospital and began his residency in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 1:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.