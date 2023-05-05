Police search for 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit home

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Meagan Curry Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen sometime after midnight on Friday.

Detroit police say Meagan Curry was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 9500 block of Sussex. Police say she left her home without permission and failed to return.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver writing on it and blue jogging pants.

Meagan is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.