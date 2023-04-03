Police release sketch of MSU kidnapping, assault suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released a sketch of the suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a student after allegedly assaulting her on the campus of Michigan State University in February.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect is accused of grabbing the student from behind as she was walking along Shaw Lane near McDonel Hall around midnight on February 11.

The suspect then allegedly physically assaulted the woman, leading her to believe he was trying to kidnap her. The victim was able to escape the attacker, who fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is only described as a white male. If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.