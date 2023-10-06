Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate car crash, possible shooting that left 1 dead, another injured in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police investigate car crash, possible shooting that left 1 dead, another injured in Detroit
Police investigate car crash, possible shooting that left 1 dead, another injured in Detroit 00:48

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person is dead and another is hurt in a three-vehicle crash and possible shooting on Friday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of Burlingame and Wildemere streets.

Detroit police responded to a car crash involving three vehicles. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and one man was taken to a hospital for a possible gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-Speak Up or 313-596-2260.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.