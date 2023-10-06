Police investigate car crash, possible shooting that left 1 dead, another injured in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person is dead and another is hurt in a three-vehicle crash and possible shooting on Friday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of Burlingame and Wildemere streets.

Detroit police responded to a car crash involving three vehicles. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and one man was taken to a hospital for a possible gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-Speak Up or 313-596-2260.