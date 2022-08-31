Police bust teen with drugs disguised as colorful vitamins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Battle Creek teen is facing serious charges after being caught with drugs disguised as children's vitamins.

According to a release by Battle Creek Police, officers were investigating an assault complaint at a laundromat in Calhoun County when they received a tip that the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect and during their investigation, they found several illegal narcotics presumed to be methamphetamine.

The 18 year-old suspect was arrested and is facing charges of illegal narcotics and assault.

Police are warning people to be aware of pills like this, and children's potential access. Call police if you come across an unknown substance.