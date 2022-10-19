Watch CBS News
Detroit police investigate barricaded gunman situation on city's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a barricaded gunman situation Wednesday on the city's west side.

Police are at the scene in the 7700 block of Artesian Street and are advising residents to avoid the area.

The department says its Special Response Team is also at the scene as they work "toward a peaceful resolution."

First published on October 19, 2022 / 2:17 PM

