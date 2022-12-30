Watch CBS News
CW Detroit

Pistons fans describe witnessing bench-clearing scuffle in person

By Ronnie Duncan

/ CW50 Detroit

Pistons fans describe witnessing bench-clearing scuffle in person
Pistons fans describe witnessing bench-clearing scuffle in person 01:16

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two hours after the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic Wednesday night, just about everyone was talking about the bench-clearing scuffle that happen just before halftime.

Noah Blank took this family to the game and he was disappointed that his kids had to see professional athlete reacting that way.

Blank, who is a lifetime Pistons fan, believes that elements of what happen, reminded him of the infamous  "Malice at the Palace" in Auburn Hills in 2004.

Our Ronnie Duncan took a trip out to Ypsilanti to hear the Blank's family side of the story.

Ronnie Duncan
ronnie-duncan-reshoot-10-26-22-final-pick-horiz-8020-copy.jpg

Ronnie Duncan comes to Detroit full of enthusiasm built on years of enjoying the "Motown Sound."

First published on December 30, 2022 / 5:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.