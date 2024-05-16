Pedestrian dies after stuck by train in Fraser

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train on Thursday in Fraser.

Police said the man was struck on the tracks north of 13 Mile Road.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office has recovered the body and will conduct an autopsy, according to police. Authorities are not releasing the man's name pending notification to the family.

Police did not release any further details on the incident at this time.