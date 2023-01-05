"Pass the torch:" Sen. Debbie Stabenow not seeking reelection

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday morning she'll finish her term through January 2025 but will not seek reelection next year.

The 72-year-old served as a longtime Michigan Democrat at a local, statewide and national level. Stabenow reached many historic accolades, like the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan.

In a statement from her office Thursday morning, she shared how it's time for her to step away from the Senate.

"As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24. As the youngest and first woman to chair the Board, this began years of breaking barriers, blazing trails, and being the 'first' woman to reach historic milestones as an elected official, including the honor of being the first woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. Senate. But I have always believed it's not enough to be the 'first' unless there is a 'second' and a 'third'."

Stabenow shares what her plans are as she finishes her term.

"I am 'Made in Michigan.' My work is deeply rooted in my love of our wonderful state. Whether protecting our Great Lakes, transforming mental health services, or ensuring our state can continue to make things and grow things to be competitive in our world economy, I am proud that my accomplishments have made a difference in people's lives and created a strong foundation for a healthy and prosperous future for our state."

"For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation's food and agriculture policies. It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities."

Stabenow and fellow U.S. Sen. Gary Peters served together since 2015. He released a statement on her retirement announcement:

"Debbie is a dear friend and mentor. There is no question she will leave an enduring legacy — as a champion for children, women and families, workers, manufacturing and our auto industry, mental health care and the Great Lakes. As Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, she's played a powerful role in shaping our agriculture policy, working to end child hunger, and focusing on the issues most important to farmers and our agriculture industry in Michigan."

"I will miss serving with her but know that her work — and our work together — for Michigan is not done. I look forward to working with her over the next two years to again pass a comprehensive farm bill and deliver results for Michigan."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls Stabenow a "champion for Michigan."

"As the first woman elected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, she's been leading the fight for working families, the auto industry, and farmers for a lifetime in Michigan and for Michigan in Washington, DC. She continues to stand up for workers' rights and expand paths to good-paying jobs in the trades, bring manufacturing and supply chains home to Michigan, and work across the aisle as Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee to deliver record, bipartisan farm bills.

She is a fierce protector of our Great Lakes, fought for decades to modernize the Soo Locks, and continues to tackle toxic contaminants in drinking water. She's also a leader in expanding access to affordable health care and ensuring parity for mental health services.

Most of all, she is an incredible friend. Debbie is one-of-one. As governor of this great state for the next four years, I look forward to working with her through the end of her term and beyond in however she serves our state next," Whitmer said.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Stabenow built an incredible legacy during her years of service.

"In her advocacy on mental health, making Michigan the best place to make and grow things, and protecting our natural resources, she has done so much to build a state we can be proud to pass on to our kids. I am grateful for Senator Stabenow's friendship and leadership. Let's build on her legacy and continue working together to make a difference for Michiganders in every community," Gilchrist said.