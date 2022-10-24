Oxford shooter pleads guilty, prosecution, defense responds

(CBS DETROIT) - "I want to be very clear there were no plea negotiations, no plea offers, no reductions, and no sentencing agreements," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to all 24 felony counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism charges.

Defense attorneys say the 16-year-old is remorseful and taking accountability for his actions.

"Originally, we filed a notice of insanity and based on the conversations that we've had and the review of the discovery, we felt it appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty today," said Attorney Paulette Michele Loftin.

Almost one year after the mass shooting at Oxford High, Crumbley took responsibility for the crimes that killed four students and injured seven others.

"Is it true that when you exited the bathroom you began shooting at students and staff members at the oxford high school," Prosecutors asked.

"Yes," Crumbley replied.

Monday Crumbley went before Judge Kwame Rowe in Oakland County admitting to opening fire with intent to kill.

The teen faces up to life without parole, but since he was a minor when the crime was committed, a hearing will be held to determine if a shorter sentence is appropriate.

"We have to all remember he is a 16-year-old boy, so very scary situation today to be in front of the number of cameras, hear the clicking to be appearing in front of a judge," Loftin said.

The teen is expected back in court for a Miller hearing February 9, 2023.