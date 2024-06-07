Oxford High School shooter appeals life sentence. His attorney argues new evidence doesn't support it.

(CBS DETROIT) - The appellate attorney for the Oxford High School shooter is seeking a review of the shooter's life sentence, arguing that new evidence looks into whether he understood his guilty plea.

In a statement on Friday, the Michigan Appellate Defender Office, which is representing the shooter, said a motion was filed requesting the trial court to review new evidence and grant a resentencing.

The defender office argued that the sentence "for a child is unconscionable."

The defender office continued to say:

"Some of that new evidence includes seven witnesses who could have discussed Ethan's childhood struggles and his mother's alcohol abuse during pregnancy; the potential impact of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder on Ethan's life including the social and emotional maturity of a child younger than their chronological age; and an expert witness to properly present information about Ethan and his childhood rather than one who cut and pasted information from other reports and did not understand the indicia for evaluating a life without parole sentence for a child."

The shooter pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism, in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that killed four people and injured seven others.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2023. Records show he is housed in the Oaks Correctional Facility, an all-male facility.

Months later, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were each found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in February and March, respectively, and were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

The Crumbleys have since obtained appellate attorneys in their cases, claiming that they were wrongly convicted.

Appellate defender office says new evidence does not support life sentence

The defender office argues that new evidence does not support the life without parole sentencing and is requesting the shooter is given a "constitutional sentence that is appropriate for a 15-year-old child."

The shooter, who turned 18 earlier this year, was 15 at the time of the shooting.

"Due process requires that every person who pleads must understand what they are doing, this is even more true when the person pleading is a child," read a statement from the defender office.

Shooter asked for parents' pre-sentence reports to help with his appeal. They said no.

In May month, a judge denied the shooter's request for his parents' pre-sentence reports to be used in his appeal.

As part of the appeal of his sentence, the shooter asked a state court for the reports that were used in his parents' trials, arguing that his family and home environment are relevant to his appeal.

The sentencing court was required to consider his family background, including his home environment, because he was a minor at the time of the offenses. In response, prosecutors did not take a position on the matter and noted the parents' pre-sentence reports were not created until months after the shooter was sentenced.

An attorney for Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a court filing that the documents are "privileged and confidential" and she had "not waived her statutory privilege allowing the disclosure of her pre-sentence report."

James Crumbley's attorney wrote that the shooter is "able-bodied" and "capable of advising his counsel about his childhood, his parents and his home environment. Counsel has failed to explain to this Honorable Court why they cannot learn this evidence from him directly."