Oxford Fire Department sends paramedics to MSU during deadly mass shooting on campus





Oxford Fire Chief Matthew Majestic AJ Walker

Oxford, Mich. (CBS NEWS DETROIT)- The Oxford Fire Department was on the scene last night during the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, they were prepared to render aid to those in need. It's part of a statewide system in place to make sure first responders get the help they need when rendering large-scale aid.

First responders in Oxford didn't hesitate to jump into action when they learned of the shooting on MSU's campus. In fact, they say there is a growing need for first responders to depend on outside resources.

"It wasn't a matter of can we go. It was a matter of how fast can we go to help somebody?" said Fire Chief Matthew Majestic. "Last night they reached out to the state and put out an alert for ambulance strike teams. And so in doing so, they activated the M.A.B.A.S alert with Oakland County. Oakland county then put the word out to the fire chiefs of Oakland County."

M.A.B.A.S stands for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. It's a collective of first responders who use the system to get help or give help to other first responders across Michigan when they might get overwhelmed providing fire rescue, EMS or special aid resources in emergencies.

Majestic said without these mutual aid agreements, it would very difficult to adequately respond to mass shootings.

"We only have so many people on duty, and when we're talking six, eight,10,12 people being shot when you're running two ambulances full time, that's not going to do it."

Majestic also said often first responders are already spread thin because of a shortage of workers.

"Police and fire service nationally is struggling to get people to fill positions, and so without the help of each other, backing each other up in times of need, we would struggle to be able to provide services," said Majestic.

Although ultimately, he said the Oxford crew did not need to render any aid once on scene, he is glad they were prepared to answer the call for help.

"We plan for what we can, but we're never really going to be ultimately prepared for what we face.

We learned that when it happened here," said Majestic.

He also said he hopes more people will become firefighters, paramedics, and police officers because that need will continue to grow.