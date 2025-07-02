Man injured after shooting on DDOT bus, police searching for suspect
One person was injured after a shooting happened Wednesday morning on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, police said.
The incident happened about 7:25 a.m. in the area of Eight Mile Road and Sherwood Street.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the upper chest, Detroit police said. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police crews and K-9 teams are searching the area for the suspect, who police believe picked up a ride from someone else. The suspect left behind a backpack, and the evidence unit is checking that, police said.
Police are not certain of the relationship between the two.
This is a breaking news situation. CBS Detroit will update as details become available.