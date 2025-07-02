Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured after shooting on DDOT bus, police searching for suspect

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Man shot on DDOT bus, suspect on the run, police say
Man shot on DDOT bus, suspect on the run, police say 01:25

One person was injured after a shooting happened Wednesday morning on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, police said.

The incident happened about 7:25 a.m. in the area of Eight Mile Road and Sherwood Street.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the upper chest, Detroit police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police crews and K-9 teams are searching the area for the suspect, who police believe picked up a ride from someone else. The suspect left behind a backpack, and the evidence unit is checking that, police said. 

Police are not certain of the relationship between the two.

This is a breaking news situation. CBS Detroit will update as details become available.

Jordan Burrows contributed to this report.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.