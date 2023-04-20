Oakland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DEROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl who has not been seen by her family since Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, Martavia Molett was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle.
She was reported missing Thursday morning when she did not go to school.
Martavia is 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Martavia's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.
