Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 20, 2023 03:29
Martavia Molett
  Martavia Molett Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DEROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl who has not been seen by her family since Wednesday night. 

According to the sheriff's office, Martavia Molett was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle. 

She was reported missing Thursday morning when she did not go to school. 

Martavia is 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Martavia's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.