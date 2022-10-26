Watch CBS News
Novi High School sheltering in place after "concerning language" found in bathroom

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Novi High School were instructed to shelter in place after "concerning language" was found in a bathroom stall, school officials said on Wednesday.

"In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into Shelter In Place, which means the classrooms are locked and instruction continues," Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.

Mainka said students' backpacks and bags would be checked. 

