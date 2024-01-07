West Bloomfield man has chance to win $500,000 based on NFL game outcome

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One local man has a chance to win $500,000 at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown on Saturday.

Wade Fink of West Bloomfield is the remaining entry of a survivor pool at the casino at the start of the NFL season, according to a press release.

The win is based on the outcome of the Bucs vs. Panthers game at 1 p.m.

Wade has won $39,500 as he was the only one left in the pool, a press release says. He currently has 18 correct picks.

Part of the contest is if someone went through the NFL regular season with current picks they have a chance to win an additional $500,000. In a Football Survivor Pool, players can choose one team weekly that they think will win.

A team can be picked one time per season and picks are made "straight up." If a pick is right, members can move on to the next week.