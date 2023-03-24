Michigan State Spartan fans proud of the team's effort this season

NEW YORK CITY (CBS NEWS DETROIT) — Michigan State Spartan fans are feeling down after a crushing loss Thursday night, but are happy with the team's performance this season, especially after coming into the year unranked.

MSU couldn't get past the Kansas State Wildcats to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The game had its ending, but the fan base has a new beginning.

It's already time to look ahead to a new season. Just because the Michigan State Spartans couldn't advance in the tourney doesn't mean the fans lose any faith in the storied program.

"Overall thoughts on the game by far the most electric game of the tournament," said Jake Walker.

"It was a great game they fought their hearts off," said Ishmail Husain.

"It was a great game, and I never thought we would make it to the sweet 16 with everything Michigan sSate has been through this year," said Sandra Carrier.

Carrier said she has watched the team for decades, ever since she was 8 years old.

"Awesome game," said Carrier. "Fun to watch. Worth it all, overtime incredible, K-State was awesome and backwards dunk was incredible, but Michigan State played amazing."

More than 350 teams fight for a coveted spot in the NCAA tourney.

The Spartans finished in the top 16 (in terms of the bracket in the tourney) for the 15th time in program history.

Fans said they expect this kind of talent and resilience from this team.

"I just hope it helps builds momentum for next season and they learn from it great season and hopefully they can continue the great work," said Husain.

All of these expectations because of Tom Izzo, who is now onto his 29th season.

"Izzo is incredible," said Carrier. "The team, the following, the people that we met today and talked it is incredible and I have friends who are in schools who are one and done, but we are not. We are a family and it is incredible. I want to cry."

Carrier is going to hold those tears for next year because even if the Spartans come in unranked to start the season again like this year, who knows they might be able to grab Izzo's second championship as head coach.

"We have always been a family and I feel like people feel that," said Carrier. "They know Izzo, they have seen what he has produced in the NBA and other aspects of life and I think it just creates a fan base."

There is much support for the green and white and they traveled very well to this game in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Hopefully they'll carry their positive attitudes into next year and next season.