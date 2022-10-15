Watch CBS News
MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash

By Amber Erby

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -   Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the 

Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended it

with out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.

Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman from

Rochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

