More than 88K DTE customers without power amid severe weather in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather on Thursday in Michigan is causing thousands of power outages across the state.

As of 8:40 p.m. on July 20, DTE reported 88,444 customers without power. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy reported 12,696 of its customers in the dark.

A severe thunderstorm is in effect for Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continue to progress east through SE MI. The main hazards will be gusts around 60 mph and hail between 1-2 inches. A tornado cannot be ruled out as the storms approach the Metro region and locations south to the OH border. #miwx pic.twitter.com/iy0hzWYkvB — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 20, 2023

DTE urges residents to follow these safety tips with downed lines: