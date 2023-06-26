Watch CBS News
More than 67,000 DTE Energy customers without after power Sunday's storms

/ CBS Detroit

Severe weather update and look at damage
Severe weather update and look at damage 02:55

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 67,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Monday morning following severe storms that moved through southeast Michigan Sunday evening. 

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 67,962 customers were without power. More than 1,200 crews are working in the field. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 9:33 AM

