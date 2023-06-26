More than 67,000 DTE Energy customers without after power Sunday's storms
(CBS DETROIT) - More than 67,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Monday morning following severe storms that moved through southeast Michigan Sunday evening.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 67,962 customers were without power. More than 1,200 crews are working in the field.
Check the power outage map here.
Report your power outage here.
Check your outage status here.
