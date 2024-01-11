Woman arrested for allegedly drunk driving on West Bloomfield High School property after causing 2 separate crashes

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Monroe woman has been arrested after she allegedly drunk driving and got involved in two crashes before officers found her West Bloomfield High School property, police said.

At about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, officers responded to Orchard Lake and Green roads after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered there were two separate crashes involving the same suspect driver. Both of these were minor damage crashes, according to police.

As officers investigated the incident, they were led to West Bloomfield High School property, where they found the woman who was allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run crashes.

In addition, police determined that alcohol was a factor in the crashes.

The 24-year-old was arrested for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of both crashes.

No one was injured.

Police also say the woman arrested has no known connection to West Bloomfield High School.