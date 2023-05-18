Watch CBS News
Monroe County Sheriff's Office search for missing 29-year-old who walked into wooded area

/ CBS Detroit

missing-man-exeter-twsp.png
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Steve Lawrence, who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Steve Lawrence, who was last seen Thursday in Monroe County.

Steve Lawrence, of Exeter Township, left his home at about 11:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Capemall Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Lawrence was seen walking into a wooded area across the street from his home.

The sheriff's office Uniformed Service, Canine and Drone Units responded to the area after Lawrence's caregiver reported to dispatch at about 11:37 a.m. that he did not come out of the woods.

Authorities say he suffers from autism. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has short black hair and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up coat with a blue undershirt, red sweatpants, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:09 PM

