Missing 14-year-old boy who left home in Detroit found safe

Antieno Caleb Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Detroit has been found and is doing fine, police said.

On Friday, April 28, the Detroit Police Department announced that Antieno Caleb had been found safe.

He had been missing since about 5:13 p.m. on April 26. Detroit police say he had left his mother's home in the18600 block of Joseph Campau without permission and failed to return home.

The teen's family reported that he is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Antieno was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Balenciaga shoes.