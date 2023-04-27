Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 14-year-old boy who left home in Detroit found safe

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023 02:39
screenshot-2023-04-26-222736.jpg
Antieno Caleb Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Detroit has been found and is doing fine, police said.

On Friday, April 28, the Detroit Police Department announced that Antieno Caleb had been found safe.

He had been missing since about 5:13 p.m. on April 26. Detroit police say he had left his mother's home in the18600 block of Joseph Campau without permission and failed to return home.

The teen's family reported that he is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Antieno was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Balenciaga shoes.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.