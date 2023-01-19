Michiganders may see decrease in income tax due to 7-year-old law

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically.

Bringing home the money.

"It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.

It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief.

"That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name it, I don't think anyone would be sending that additional money to Lansing," he said.

With the state's $9.2 billion surplus in the general fund budget, it will decrease the automatic decrease in Michigan's income tax from 4.25% to 4.05%.

Democratic Rep. and Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Pohutsky said it's too premature to talk about cuts.

"We haven't finished off everything from that fiscal year yet," she said.

Pohutsky said the surplus is from federal funding. When comparing it to the other tax cut initiatives, likerepealing the retirement tax and the Earned Income Tax Credit, it's a wonder if it'll be beneficial.

"Those are something we have been working on a very long time and we want to make sure if we're going to provide relief for Michigan families, it's going to be meaningful sustainable relief and something that will actually provide cushion," she said.