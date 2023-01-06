Watch CBS News
Michigan Supreme Court justice reacts after ex-con hired as clerk

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan Supreme Court justice said he's receiving some backlash after voicing concerns over a now former-clerk hired by another justice. 

Freshman Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden is in the spotlight after her now former clerk is a convicted felon. 

Fellow Justice Richard Bernstein said it wasn't an appropriate hire. 

"What they do is guide their justice to make decisions. I think ultimately for the nature of the respect of the court you have to make certain whether you're a criminal defendant or a member of law enforcement that you're going to be heard equally," he said.

The now former clerk, Pete Martel, spent 14 years in prison for robbery and shooting at police officers. 

"I have accepted Pete Martell's resignation. He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the Court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further," Bolden said in a statement.

Bernstein hopes he and Bolden can put the matter behind them and moving forward, hiring practices are a focus. 

