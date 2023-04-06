Michigan Matters: Tackling Politics – Near and Far

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom this week – a first in American history – which the "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Tonya Schuitmaker, Rudy Hobbs and Matt Grossmann talked about as well as politics closer to home in a fast-paced show.

Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Schuitmaker, a Republican who served in the state Senate and state House of Representatives, is co-director of MSU's Michigan Political Leadership Program, while Hobbs, a Democrat, who served in the state House of Representatives, is the other co-director.

Grossmann, director of Michigan State University's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at the College of Social Science which oversees MPLP, also appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host.

The roundtable talked about Trump's indictment and potential impact on the 2024 presidential election.

Schuitmaker thought Trump would be the eventual nominee and offered interesting thoughts on the state's GOP leadership.

Hobbs talked about the lack of African American candidates in the U.S. Senate race which is open after Debbie Stabenow decided not to seek re-election in 2024. He mentioned redistricting which occurred after loss population in Michigan in the U.S. Census.

The three talked about MPLP's 28th Annual event on April 27 in Lansing when Amy Walter, editor and publisher of The Cook Political Report, will participate in a fireside chat with Cain at the popular event with over 600 politicos and leaders expected.

MPLP is one of the nation's most unique training programs. Twenty-four fellows are selected each year — half Republicans, half Democrats. MPLP provides a crash course that alums have taken to heart as 544 of the 768 alums have gone on to serve in elected or appointed political positions.

The roundtable also talked about keeping young people engaged in politics after 2022 which saw an uptick of young voters not only in Michigan but across the nation.

For information on MPLP, visit here.

