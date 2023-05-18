Michigan Matters - Mayor Duggan updates tidings of Motor City, chairman Bud Denker previews Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - The focus was on major events coming to the Motor City as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear chairman Bud Denker appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to discuss the upcoming race and more.

Duggan, a major league sports fan, talked about the Grand Prix, which is returning to the streets of Detroit for the first time in 32 years on June 2-4 after being held on Belle Isle.

Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Duggan also talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the 2024 NFL Draft coming to Detroit next April and how the city is gearing up. Duggan, a fervent Detroit Lions fan, discussed the recent NFL Draft and how the Lions did.

Duggan fielded questions about the U.S. Census, which announced this week its numbers show the city lost another 8,000 people. The mayor strongly disputed those numbers and explained why.

The 2023 Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of Detroit. Carol Cain/CBS Detroit

Then Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation, who is chair of the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, discussed the work taking place to get the downtown area ready for the big race weekend in a few weeks.

Denker talked about nuances of the 1.7-mile track, which winds around the riverfront, GM's headquarters, and in front of Huntington Place.

Unlike Belle Isle, where fans could not see much of the race in front of them, the downtown Detroit race path is wide open. There are grandstands in some areas, but also pedestrian viewing platforms that have been added for the public to watch the race at no charge.

Much of the race circuit and accompanying events, including concerts at Hart Plaza, are free.

Denker explained their reason for moving the race and why it will help the downtown and community.

Watch Michigan Matters at 8 a.m. Sunday on CBS Detroit.