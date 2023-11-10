Michigan Matters goes one-on-one with Henry Ford Health CEO Rob Riney

(CBS DETROIT) - Bob Riney, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health provides an update on the growing imprint of the Detroit-based healthcare system as he appears on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" and talks about new hospitals, developments and more.

Riney, who is celebrating his 45th year with the Detroit health care provider this week, talks with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, about changes in health care. He celebrates its start by talking about Henry Ford and his motivation to start a healthcare system in 1915.

Riney discusses the recent $400 million donation by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert for two different projects they are involved with in the Motor City.

Suzy Avery, Denise Ilitch, David Dulio and Carol Cain.

Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Susy Avery, Consultant, and David Dulio, of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, discuss the fallout of Tuesday's elections across the region and country.

Five cities in Metro Detroit gave the thumbs down at the polls Tuesday to allow retail operations of marijuana in their locals. They talked about the popularity of marijuana slowing in the state.

The roundtable discussed the GOP presidential debate, which took place Wednesday night, and current polling in that race a year before voters head to the polls next November.

The show wound down with a tribute to Dan Gilbert, who will appear in the upcoming "Breakfast Club" speaker event held on Nov. 30, which Cain will again moderate. The signature event most recently featured U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and has previously featured Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other influencers from business, politics and sports.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.